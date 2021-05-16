Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Calgary pastor arrested after flouting COVID-19 rules

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 7:17 pm
Calgary pastor Tim Stephens from Fairview Baptist Church was arrested on Sunday, May 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary pastor Tim Stephens from Fairview Baptist Church was arrested on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Global News

Calgary pastor Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church was arrested after Sunday services for violating a Court of Queen’s Bench Order, meaning he contravened COVID-19 health restrictions.

Read more: COVID-19: Calgary police arrest 2 church service organizers for violating new court order

Stephens was arrested for organizing church services that did not comply with public health orders, including masking, physical distancing and attendance limits.

Police said they did not go inside the church, located at 230 78 Ave. S.E., during the services.

Stephens went with police after 3 p.m. as a group of people watched.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Police Service and Alberta Health Services issued a joint news release saying that police have received “repeated calls from concerned citizens” about Fairview Baptist Church over the past several weeks.

“Last weekend, pastor Stephens was proactively served a copy of the Court of Queen’s Bench Order obtained by AHS,” the release said.

“The pastor acknowledged the injunction but chose to move forward with today’s service, ignoring requirements for social distancing, mask-wearing and reduced capacity limits for attendees.”

Read more: ‘Caring for others’: Mosque, synagogue advise Alberta church to follow COVID 19 rules

AHS has tried to work with leaders at Fairview Baptist Church to address health concerns, the news release said.

“It is only when significant risk is identified or continued non-compliance is noted that AHS resorts to enforcement action,” it said.

“AHS strongly encourages all Albertans to follow public health orders to help minimize spread and protect others.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "AHS strongly encourages all Albertans to follow public health orders to help minimize spread and protect others."
Calgary pastor Tim Stephens from Fairview Baptist church was arrested on Sunday, May 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary pastor Tim Stephens from Fairview Baptist church was arrested on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Global News

Police added that while they recognize the desire to go to faith-based gatherings, people must comply with health orders to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.

Story continues below advertisement

On May 8, two Calgary brothers were arrested for organizing church services.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagFairview Baptist Church tagtim stephens tagCalgary pastor arrested tagFairview Baptist Church arrest tagFairview Baptist Church Calgary pastor tagFairview Baptist Church Calgary pastor arrest tagpastor Tim Stephens arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers