Calgary pastor arrested after flouting COVID-19 rules

Calgary pastor Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church was arrested after Sunday services for violating a Court of Queen’s Bench Order, meaning he contravened COVID-19 health restrictions.

Stephens was arrested for organizing church services that did not comply with public health orders, including masking, physical distancing and attendance limits.

Police said they did not go inside the church, located at 230 78 Ave. S.E., during the services.

Stephens went with police after 3 p.m. as a group of people watched.

The Calgary Police Service and Alberta Health Services issued a joint news release saying that police have received “repeated calls from concerned citizens” about Fairview Baptist Church over the past several weeks.

“Last weekend, pastor Stephens was proactively served a copy of the Court of Queen’s Bench Order obtained by AHS,” the release said.

“The pastor acknowledged the injunction but chose to move forward with today’s service, ignoring requirements for social distancing, mask-wearing and reduced capacity limits for attendees.”

AHS has tried to work with leaders at Fairview Baptist Church to address health concerns, the news release said.

“It is only when significant risk is identified or continued non-compliance is noted that AHS resorts to enforcement action,” it said.

"AHS strongly encourages all Albertans to follow public health orders to help minimize spread and protect others."

Police added that while they recognize the desire to go to faith-based gatherings, people must comply with health orders to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being.

On May 8, two Calgary brothers were arrested for organizing church services.

