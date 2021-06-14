Alberta premier, health minister to announce details of COVID-19 vaccine lottery early Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans are expected to learn more about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery early Monday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. about the “Open for Summer Lottery” to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Global News will live stream the announcement in this story post.

Over the weekend, the premier took to social media to share some details about the provincewide lottery.

A $1-million prize is up for grabs for any Albertan 18 or older who get at least their first dose of vaccine within a week of the day the province immunizes 70 per cent of the eligible population with one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Eligibility criteria are as follows:

You must reside in Alberta at the time of the draw

You must be 18 or older

You must provide proof of receiving your first dose of an approved vaccine

The province said anyone 18 and older who received their first dose outside the province is also eligible, as long as they submit proof of vaccination to AHS and meet the other criteria.

Details about how people can register for the lottery are expected to be announced Monday afternoon.

The winner will be drawn when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer plan begins.

“Hopefully it will get a lot of those people who are kind of on the fence,” said Dr. Noel Gibney, co-chair of the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association’s Strategic COVID-19 Pandemic Committee.

The doctor hopes the lottery will be repeated in August to encourage people to get their second doses. This will provide better protection against the Delta variant and avoid a fourth wave, he explained.

“It really is important that they put as much effort into getting people their second doses, as they are now putting, appropriately, into the first doses.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Alberta announces lottery in effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 Alberta announces lottery in effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19

As of June 12, 68.7 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older had received their first dose of vaccine. The province said as of June 12, there were 64,535 first-dose vaccine appointments booked in the next seven days.

The province anticipates it will hit the 70 per cent threshold for first doses on June 18. This would trigger the start of Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan two weeks later on July 2.

Every Albertan 12 and older is eligible to receive their first dose. Anyone who received their first dose in April or earlier is now eligible to book their second dose of vaccine.

Details on how to book vaccination appointments can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

Story continues below advertisement