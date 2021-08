Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Kamloops–Thompson–Cariboo covers the City of Kamloops and part of the surrounding areas in south-central B.C.

Conservative Cathy McLeod was reelected in 2019, earning 44. 7 per cent of the vote, besting former B.C. cabinet minister, former mayor and then-Liberal Terry Lake.

A Liberal hasn’t served Kamloops since 1979.

Immigrants make up less than 10 per cent of this riding’s population.

