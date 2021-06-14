Woman charged with drunk driving after car crashes into Quinte West home

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old Quinte West woman was charged with impaired driving after a car struck a house in Trenton, OPP say.

Police were called to the scene on Dundas Street West on Sunday just before 1:30 a.m.

A resident called to report that a car had struck their home as well as a pole across the street.

Officers located the driver, who they allege was demonstrating obvious signs of impairment.

Anne Jackson was charged with impaired driving and released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

