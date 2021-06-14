Menu

Crime

Woman charged with drunk driving after car crashes into Quinte West home

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 11:38 am
OPP have charged a Quinte West woman with impaired driving after a vehicle drove into a Trenton home Sunday morning. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Quinte West woman with impaired driving after a vehicle drove into a Trenton home Sunday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 57-year-old Quinte West woman was charged with impaired driving after a car struck a house in Trenton, OPP say.

Police were called to the scene on Dundas Street West on Sunday just before 1:30 a.m.

Read more: Teens crash car through roof of sleeping couple’s bedroom

A resident called to report that a car had struck their home as well as a pole across the street.

Officers located the driver, who they allege was demonstrating obvious signs of impairment.

Anne Jackson was charged with impaired driving and released from custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

