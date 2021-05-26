Menu

Teens crash car through roof of sleeping couple’s bedroom

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 11:27 am
Crews work to remove a car from the roof of a home in Eureka, Missouri, on May 23, 2021. View image in full screen
Crews work to remove a car from the roof of a home in Eureka, Missouri, on May 23, 2021. Eureka Fire Protection District via Storyful

A Missouri couple now has a parking spot/skylight connected to their master bedroom, after a car somehow crashed through their roof early Sunday.

No one was injured in the fluke car-on-house collision, which happened around 2 a.m. while the couple was sleeping in Eureka, Mo., the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.

Fire officials say two teenagers were travelling down a nearby highway in a Chevrolet Malibu just before the crash occurred.

The car swerved off the road, smashed into a tree, rolled end-over-end down an embankment, crashed through a wrought iron fence, “saucered” through the air and then plowed into the roof of the house below.

The car smashed through the roof of the master bedroom and stopped with its nose buried in a bathroom on the first floor. The homeowners were sleeping about 10 feet from where the car came in, officials said.

Crews work to remove a car from the roof of a home in Eureka, Missouri, on May 23, 2021.
“If you look at that crash it’s like, how did somebody not die?” said Scott Barthelmass, a spokesperson for the local fire department. “It’s literally incredible.”

The teens in the car were able to get themselves out without injuries.

The homeowner woke up and used a hose to put out a small fire caused by the unexpected visitors.

It was not immediately clear why the car lost control and no charges were announced.

“They were truly lucky,” Deputy Fire Chief William Stamberger told Fox 2 Now. “There could have been the potential for a great amount of disaster.”

Car crash tagCar Accident tagMissouri tagRoof Damage tagHouse Damaged tagcar crash into house tagcar crash roof house tag

