Missing man found dead inside dinosaur statue in Spain

Send this page to someone via email

A father and son got the scare of a lifetime while inspecting a giant dinosaur statue in Spain on Saturday when they discovered the body of a missing man inside the papier-mâché plant-eater.

The pair noted a foul smell and the father eventually spotted the body through a crack in the stegosaurus statue’s hollow leg, according to local reports in Santa Coloma de Gramenet. That’s when he called police.

Police say the body belonged to a 39-year-old man whose family reported him missing earlier in the day. Firefighters sliced the statue open so that police could retrieve the body.

🔴 Troben el cos sense vida d'un home dins d'un dinosaure decoratiu dels antics cinemes del Cubics de #SantaColoma de #Gramenet. Un nen i el seu pare, que juguen sovint a la zona, han trobat el cadàver. El pare ha avisat immediatament la policia, que investiga la causa de la mort pic.twitter.com/EIAc3P4Lr1 — El Mirall.net (@elmirallnet) May 22, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The victim had reportedly dropped his cellphone into the dinosaur and ventured in to retrieve it. He went in head-first, got stuck and ultimately died inside.

“It’s an accidental death. There was no violence,” a spokesperson for the regional police force, Mosso d’Esquadra, told The Guardian. “This person got inside the statue’s leg and got trapped … He entered the statue head first and couldn’t get out.”

An autopsy is pending to find the exact cause of death.

“It seems he was there for a couple of days,” the spokesperson added.

The statue was once used to promote a nearby movie theatre.

It has since been removed.