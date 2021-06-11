Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating northern Alberta hit-and-run as a suspicious death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 5:47 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a remote road in northern Alberta Monday and police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Peace Regional RCMP officers were called to a hit-and-run on Highway 986 west of Cadotte Lake, Alta., on the Woodland Cree Nations around 11:45 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 people killed in northern Alberta collision

When first responders arrived, a 29-year-old woman’s body was found at the scene, according to RCMP. Police said an investigation determined her death was suspicious.

Alberta RCMP major crimes have taken over the investigation. The RCMP forensic unit and police dog services have also been helping with the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on June 16 at the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in northern Alberta death

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact Peace Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Cadotte Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie in the Peace River region.

