Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in highway crash in northern Alberta: Fairview RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 9:33 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A person who was riding a motorcycle has died after a collision with a one-tonne pickup truck on Highway 2 in northwestern Alberta.

In a news release issued Friday night, Fairview RCMP said the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, south of town between Range Road 33 and Range Road 34.

Police said they believe the motorcycle with the person who died on it and another motorcycle were headed south on Highway 2, when they collided with the pickup headed north.

The other motorcyclist and the driver of the truck were not hurt.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the RCMP said Highway 2 would continue to be “impassible for several hours, allowing an RCMP traffic reconstructionist to complete their investigation.”

The crash scene is about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in the Peace River region.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagFatal Crash tagTraffic tagFatal Collision tagAlberta roads tagdeadly crash tagMotorcycle Collision tagfatal motorcycle crash tagFairview tagDeadly collision tagFatal motorcycle collision tagFairview RCMP tagDeadly motorcycle crash tagHighway 2 motorcycle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers