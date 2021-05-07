Motorcyclist killed in highway crash in northern Alberta: Fairview RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A person who was riding a motorcycle has died after a collision with a one-tonne pickup truck on Highway 2 in northwestern Alberta.

In a news release issued Friday night, Fairview RCMP said the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, south of town between Range Road 33 and Range Road 34.

Police said they believe the motorcycle with the person who died on it and another motorcycle were headed south on Highway 2, when they collided with the pickup headed north.

The other motorcyclist and the driver of the truck were not hurt.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the RCMP said Highway 2 would continue to be “impassible for several hours, allowing an RCMP traffic reconstructionist to complete their investigation.”

The crash scene is about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in the Peace River region.

Advertisement

Related News Cold Lake man charged in connection with deadly crash on Highway 28 last year