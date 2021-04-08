Cold Lake man charged in connection with deadly crash on Highway 28 last year

A 21-year-old man from Cold Lake, Alta., has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash on Highway 28 last November.

In a news release, the RCMP said Coby Badger has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operating a motor vehicle without holding a subsisting operator’s licence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on the highway and transporting liquor in an open container.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 28 by Range Road 624 at about 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2020. Cold Lake RCMP officers responded to the scene and found a truck had collided with an SUV. The 55-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At the time, police said a preliminary investigation suggested the truck was headed north on Highway 28 when it collided head-on with the SUV, which was headed south. The RCMP said that a third vehicle went into the ditch off the highway to avoid the other two vehicles after the crash. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The RCMP said Badger is next scheduled to appear in court on May 12.