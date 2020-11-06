Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Cold Lake RCMP investigate fatal collision

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 5:08 pm
A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
A photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News/File

A 55-year-old driver died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision in northeastern Alberta.

Cold Lake RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicated a truck was travelling north on Highway 28 at around 7:40 a.m. when it collided head-on near Range Road 624 with an SUV that was travelling south.

A third vehicle drove into a ditch to avoid the collision but the lone occupant was not injured, police said.

READ MORE: Man killed in northern Alberta pedestrian collision

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, according to RCMP. Police said the victim was a resident of Ardmore, Alta.

RCMP said the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: 2 men killed in collision southwest of Edmonton

Cold Lake RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

