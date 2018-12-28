Woman killed in 4-vehicle southern Alberta collision

A woman was killed Thursday morning in a four-vehicle collision in southern Alberta.

RCMP said an initial investigation showed an eastbound truck crossed the centre line of Highway 9 near Range Road 60 into the path of a westbound car. Two other westbound vehicles then collided, sending one of them into the ditch, police said.

READ MORE: RCMP called to 4-vehicle crash in east Alberta area under freezing drizzle advisory

The 28-year-old woman driving the westbound car died at the scene. Police are not revealing her identity. The two occupants of the eastbound truck were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to RCMP.

RCMP said three other people from the other two vehicles were taken to hospital by police with minor injuries and later released.

READ MORE: 2 Edmonton children among 4 people killed in northern Alberta highway crash

Police said the roads were icy and it was foggy at the time of the fatal collision. Oyen RCMP said they received a call about the crash at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Highway 9 and Range Road 60 is west of the town of Oyen which is about 300 kilometres east of Calgary.

WATCH: (From Oct. 3, 2018) The Alberta Motor Association provides tips on being prepared for winter-driving emergencies