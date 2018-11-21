Alberta man faces impaired driving charges in fatal collision

A Lethbridge man has been charged with impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision in southern Alberta earlier this year.

Douglas Bagnall, 62, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams causing death.

The charges are in connection to a collision on Highway 3 near Coalhurst, Alta., on June 25 that resulted in the death Barnaby Provost, 42, of Piikani Nation.

Shortly after the fatal crash, Mounties told Global News a car was travelling in the wrong direction when it collided with an Provost’s vehicle.

READ MORE: Piikani councillor identified as victim in head-on crash near Lethbridge

Provost was a councillor at the southern Alberta First Nation.

“He represented everything that was good in the world,” Piikani Chief Stanley Grier said shortly after the crash.

“He never smoked cigarettes, he never consumed alcohol, never experimented with drugs, pursued post-secondary education, has several post-secondary degrees — one of them is a master’s degree in education.”

During his time as a councillor, Provost oversaw various portfolios, including housing and education.

He also spent many years with the Peigan Board of Education working as a teacher, coach, principal and trustee.

Provost’s 12-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the collision. Police said she sustained minor injuries and was “clearly traumatized.”

READ MORE: RCMP say 1 of 2 cars involved in deadly crash near Lethbridge was driving wrong way on highway

Bagnall was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 18. and has been released based on conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

The town of Coalhurst is about 11 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.

— With files from Tom Roulston