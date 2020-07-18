Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in northern Alberta death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 10:14 pm
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File / Global News

A murder charge has been laid against a 35-year-old man in connection to a death in northern Alberta.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged Daniel Sawan with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 42-year-old man from the Peace Region.

Police said Sawan was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Monday.

Sawan is a resident of Peace River, Alta.

Grande Prairie man facing murder charge
