Second-degree murder charge laid in northern Alberta death

A murder charge has been laid against a 35-year-old man in connection to a death in northern Alberta.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested and charged Daniel Sawan with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 42-year-old man from the Peace Region.

Police said Sawan was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Monday.

Sawan is a resident of Peace River, Alta.

