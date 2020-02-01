Man charged with second degree murder in northern Alberta death

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in northern Alberta after an investigation that lasted several months.

RCMP said Mathew Ian Blachford has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Victorine “Jennifer” Donovan from Peace River.

Donovan’s body was discovered on Oct. 8, 2019 in Peace River. Police were called to the area of 77 Avenue and 98 Street in the northern Alberta town after receiving a report of an injured person. When officers arrived, police said Donovan, who was 37, was already dead.

The next day, an autopsy determined her death was a homicide and RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Blachford was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Monday.

Peace River is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

