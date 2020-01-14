Menu

Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP investigating death of man found on rural road near Medicine Hat

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 3:48 pm
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on.
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

The death of a man whose body was found on the side of a rural Alberta road is being investigated by the RCMP’s major crimes section.

Officers were called to the road, south of Medicine Hat and east of Highway 3, at about 11 a.m. on Monday, the RCMP said, after someone reported a dead man on the road.

Investigators say the death is suspicious, and the major crimes unit has taken over the case.

Officers, including those from the forensic identification section, were still on the scene as of Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

