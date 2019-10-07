Menu

Crime

Slave Lake RCMP release sketch of unidentified victim at centre of homicide investigation

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:01 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 2:02 pm
Slave Lake RCMP released a composite sketch Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in hopes of identifying human remains discovered hear the northern Alberta town in October 2018. Courtesy, Slave Lake RCMP
Slave Lake RCMP released a composite sketch Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in hopes of identifying human remains discovered hear the northern Alberta town in October 2018. Courtesy, Slave Lake RCMP

Slave Lake RCMP have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying human remains found near the town last year.

On Oct. 6, 2018, human remains were located in a rural area near Slave Lake, which is located about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The victim has not yet been identified. On Monday, RCMP released a composite sketch of the man, who is believed to be older than 45. It’s believed the man had facial hair at the time of his death and that he was balding.

READ MORE: RCMP Major Crimes Unit seeks tips from public as they investigate discovery of human remains near Slave Lake

RCMP say the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. It’s believed the man had been dead for a prolonged period of time, RCMP said in a media release Monday morning.

The cause of death has not been released.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Slave Lake RCMP released a composite sketch Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in hopes of identifying human remains discovered hear the northern Alberta town in October 2018.
Slave Lake RCMP released a composite sketch Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in hopes of identifying human remains discovered hear the northern Alberta town in October 2018. Courtesy, Slave Lake RCMP
Slave Lake RCMP released a composite sketch Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in hopes of identifying human remains discovered hear the northern Alberta town in October 2018.
Slave Lake RCMP released a composite sketch Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in hopes of identifying human remains discovered hear the northern Alberta town in October 2018. Courtesy, Slave Lake RCMP
TAGS
Alberta RCMPHuman RemainsRural CrimeSlave LakeRural Alberta crimecomposite sketchUnidentified Human RemainsRural Alberta homicide investigationRural Alberta human remainsSlave Lake crimeSlave Lake homicide investigation
