Slave Lake RCMP release sketch of unidentified victim at centre of homicide investigation

Slave Lake RCMP have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying human remains found near the town last year.

On Oct. 6, 2018, human remains were located in a rural area near Slave Lake, which is located about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The victim has not yet been identified. On Monday, RCMP released a composite sketch of the man, who is believed to be older than 45. It’s believed the man had facial hair at the time of his death and that he was balding.

RCMP say the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. It’s believed the man had been dead for a prolonged period of time, RCMP said in a media release Monday morning.

The cause of death has not been released.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

