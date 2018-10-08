RCMP Major Crimes Unit seeks tips from public as they investigate discovery of human remains near Slave Lake

Two days after human remains were discovered in a rural area near the town of Slave Lake, Alta., the RCMP are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about what happened or that could be used in “identifying those responsible.”

The remains’ discovery was reported to Slave Lake RCMP on Saturday and the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has now been called in to help with the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Edmonton.

“The RCMP is requesting that anyone who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary in the area to contact the Slave Lake RCMP,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Anyone with information can call the Slave Lake RCMP detachment at 780-849-3999 or their local police department.Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or reaching them online.

The town of Slave Lake is located about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.