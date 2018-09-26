Edmonton police, partner agencies sweeping the North Saskatchewan River

There will be several police agencies on the North Saskatchewan River Wednesday and Thursday as the Edmonton Police Service conducts a sweep for “potential human remains.”

The search will be led by the EPS Missing Persons Unit and officers will be searching the water and the shoreline.

The Edmonton Fire Rescue Services boat will assist the search, along with an RCMP helicopter and members of the City of Edmonton Park Rangers.

A spokesperson with EPS said they do similar searches several times a year and this search wasn’t triggered by any one specific case they’re working on.

Police said they wouldn’t be providing any further comment on the search.