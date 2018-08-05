Police urge Edmontonians to be cautious on the water during August long weekend

Police are reminding Edmontonians to keep safety top of mind if they’re out enjoying the North Saskatchewan River this long weekend.

Const. Derek Jones, a member of the Edmonton Police Service Marine Unit, said officers will be patrolling the waters for impaired boating as part of Operation Dry Water.

“Our focus is raising awareness on alcohol and drug-related recreation on the water,” he said on Sunday.

Jones said impairment on the water can be risky.

“You’re dealing with a moving body of water. The clarity of the river is not super. There’s a lot of dangers that happen underneath what you can see,” he said.

“If you get hung up underneath [the water], your clothing gets tangled [and] if you’re not wearing a life-jacket, that’s when a dangerous situation takes place.”

The 12-member marine unit patrols the river within the city’s borders periodically throughout the summer, Jones said.

“It’s been a pretty good summer. Everybody knows we’re out here now,” Jones said when asked if there has been excessive alcohol use on the river.

He said officers have been patrolling boat launches, sandbars and the popular Accidental Beach to keep people safe. His advice on how to stay safe?

“No alcohol. [There’s] zero tolerance to alcohol on the water and always [wear] a life-jacket,” he said, adding people should have a whistle with them as well.

Jones said the marine unit has been involved with rescues caused by anything from a motor failing, bad weather systems or floaters encountering rough conditions.