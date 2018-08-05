Canada
August 5, 2018 12:12 pm

Crews called to river rescue in central Alberta after canoe capsizes

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP badge.

File / Global News
Rescue crews were called to the North Saskatchewan River near Rocky Mountain House, Alta. on Saturday night by a group of boaters who needed help after their canoe capsized.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police said officers were called to where the eight canoers were stranded — northeast of Rocky Mountain House and on the east side of the river — at about 8 p.m.

“RCMP, Search and Rescue, EMS and Clearwater Fire responded and launched two rescue boats,” police said. “Emergency crews located the group and were able to escort the two injured canoers across the river to safety where they were treated by EMS.

“Of the group of eight canoers, two were exposed to the water and required medical attention.”

Mounties did not provide further details about the injuries but said the two people who required medical attention were the people that were “exposed to the water.”

