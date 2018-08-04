Man believed to be dead after fall at central Alberta reservoir

Emergency crews are searching for the body of a 29-year-old man believed to be dead after a fall at the Brazeau Reservoir in west-central Alberta on Friday.

The RCMP said officers were called to the reservoir at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

“RCMP responded to the emergency and determined that the male fell over the edge after climbing up on the guard rail of the reservoir in the early hours of the morning,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

An “extensive search” of the reservoir and the North Saskatchewan River didn’t turn up anything on Friday and police said the search is now being treated as a “body recovery.”

On Saturday, Mounties were expected to be searching the area by boat with help from parks and conservation officers as well as firefighters from Drayton Valley and Clearwater County.

The Brazeau Reservoir is located about 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.