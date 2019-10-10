Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigate woman’s death in Peace River, say she was victim of homicide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 11:51 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED File

Two days after a 37-year-old woman was found dead in Peace River, Alta., RCMP said Thursday that an autopsy has determined she was the victim of a homicide.

Related News

Police were called to the area of 77 Avenue and 98 Street in the northern Alberta town Tuesday after receiving a report of an injured person. When officers arrived, police said the woman was already dead.

On Thursday, police confirmed the woman was found outside and not in a building, but did not provide further details. RCMP did not reveal how the woman died.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation. Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about what happened or who saw anything suspicious in the area of 98 Street and 77 Avenue on Tuesday is asked to call the Peace River RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Peace River is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeHomicideAlberta RCMPPeace River RCMPPeace River homicidePeace River homicide OctoberWoman found dead in Peace River
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.