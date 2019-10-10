RCMP investigate woman’s death in Peace River, say she was victim of homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after a 37-year-old woman was found dead in Peace River, Alta., RCMP said Thursday that an autopsy has determined she was the victim of a homicide.

Police were called to the area of 77 Avenue and 98 Street in the northern Alberta town Tuesday after receiving a report of an injured person. When officers arrived, police said the woman was already dead.

On Thursday, police confirmed the woman was found outside and not in a building, but did not provide further details. RCMP did not reveal how the woman died.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation. Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about what happened or who saw anything suspicious in the area of 98 Street and 77 Avenue on Tuesday is asked to call the Peace River RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Peace River is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.