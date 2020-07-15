Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP lay 2nd-degree murder charge in 2019 death of Kimberly Cardinal

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 7:05 pm
Kimberly Cardinal, a mother of three, was reported missing on May 6, 2019, RCMP said. She was last seen in the community of Saddle Lake, Alta., on April 23, 2019.
Kimberly Cardinal, a mother of three, was reported missing on May 6, 2019, RCMP said. She was last seen in the community of Saddle Lake, Alta., on April 23, 2019. Courtesy: Cardinal Family

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have charged a man with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Saddle Lake mom, according to a Wednesday news release.

Read more: Human remains found in Saddle Lake confirmed to be missing mother, RCMP call death ‘suspicious’

Case recap

RCMP said Kimberly Cardinal, 34, was last seen in Saddle Lake on April 23, 2019, and reported missing on May 6.

Read more: About 100 people take part in central Alberta search effort to find missing woman

On May 8, 2019, community members, St. Paul Search and Rescue and RCMP conducted a search on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.

Trending Stories

On June 25, 2019, human remains were found in the Saddle Lake area.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP investigating human remains found in Saddle Lake

On July 24, 2019, a medical examiner positively identified the remains as Cardinal’s.

Arrest, charges

Police said they arrested Billy Joe Brertton, 43, of Saddle Lake, on Tuesday and charged him Wednesday with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with the human remains of Cardinal.

Read more: Family issues reward for information about missing Saddle Lake mom

Brertton is in custody and his next court date is July 23.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

