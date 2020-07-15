Alberta RCMP lay 2nd-degree murder charge in 2019 death of Kimberly Cardinal

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have charged a man with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Saddle Lake mom, according to a Wednesday news release.
Case recap
RCMP said Kimberly Cardinal, 34, was last seen in Saddle Lake on April 23, 2019, and reported missing on May 6.
On May 8, 2019, community members, St. Paul Search and Rescue and RCMP conducted a search on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
On June 25, 2019, human remains were found in the Saddle Lake area.
On July 24, 2019, a medical examiner positively identified the remains as Cardinal’s.
Arrest, charges
Police said they arrested Billy Joe Brertton, 43, of Saddle Lake, on Tuesday and charged him Wednesday with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with the human remains of Cardinal.
Brertton is in custody and his next court date is July 23.
Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.
