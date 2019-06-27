RCMP investigating human remains found in Saddle Lake

RCMP confirmed to Global News Thursday they are investigating after human remains were found in Saddle Lake.

While the remains have not yet been identified, they were found about one kilometre from where a young mother of three was last seen.

Kimberly Cardinal, 34, was last seen April 23 after being dropped off at a house on Saddle Lake First Nation. She was reported missing two weeks later after failing to contact family members or accessing her bank account.

More than 100 community members spent days searching Saddle Lake for Cardinal.

On June 25, RCMP received a call from an area resident who found human remains close to where she was last seen.

Investigators are working with the medical examiner to identify the remains.

Officers, with dogs, as well as a special search team, were combing the area Thursday for additional evidence.

Saddle Lake First Nation is located about 160 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

