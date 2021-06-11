Quinte West man charged following several assaults in the city: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quinte West man has been arrested following several assaults in the city, police say.

OPP were called to a home on Sidney Street in Trenton Thursday around 11 a.m. after a man said he was assaulted and his vehicle was damaged by an unknown man.

The man was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP then searched the area for the man, who they found on Leopold Street after a brief chase.

Police believe several other people were also assaulted by the man.

OPP have charged 43-year-old Mathew Scardino with four counts of assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, three counts of mischief under $5,000 as well as one count each of assault causing bodily harm and assault with the intent to resist arrest

Scardino is meant to appear at a bail hearing Friday.

OPP did not immediately respond to a request for more information.