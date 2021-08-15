SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke is located in the eastern portion of southern Ontario.

It includes the county of Renfrew, the city of Pembroke and part of the territorial district of Nipissing. It borders on a western section of Quebec and sits along the Ottawa River.

Conservative Cheryl Gallant was first elected MP of the riding in 2000 under the Canadian Alliance Party banner. She has held the seat consecutively since then, making her the longest-serving woman in federal caucus.

Prior to Gallant’s victory, the riding had been a Liberal stronghold since it was first represented in 1979.

Just over 23 per cent of the riding’s population has French origins, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Conservative: Cheryl Gallant (incumbent)

