Canada election: Calgary Forest Lawn

This riding comprises an area south of 32 Avenue N.E. and north of 26 Avenue S.E. It’s west of Chestermere.

Conservative Jasraj Singh Hallan was elected to represent this riding in 2019, winning by a majority with 60 per cent of the vote. The Liberal Party’s Jag Anand came in second, garnering 8,690 ballots.

The Conservatives have dominated polls in this region in recent years.

Deepak Obhrai was the Conservative MP for Calgary Forest Lawn from 2015 until 2019 when he died of liver cancer at the age of 69.

Calgary Forest Lawn is home to 111,830 residents and 75,683 registered voters. Close to 39 per cent of the population in this riding consists of immigrants. Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Punjabi are some of the most common non-official languages in the region.

Retail makes up this riding’s largest occupation, and almost 41 per cent of the residents in Calgary Forest Lawn have some form of post-secondary education.

Candidates:

Conservative: Jasraj Singh Hallan (incumbent)