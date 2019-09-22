Canada election: Calgary Forest Lawn
Calgary Forest Lawn is south of Calgary Skyview, on the eastern city limits.
Candidates
Conservative: Jasraj Singh Hallan
Liberal: Jag Anand
NDP: Joe Pimlott
People’s Party of Canada: Dave Levesque
Green Party: William Carnegie
Geography
This riding comprises an area south of 32 Avenue N.E. and north of 26 Avenue S.E. It’s west of Chestermere.
History
Deepak Obhrai was the Conservative MP for Calgary Forest Lawn from 2015 until 2019. He died of liver cancer on Aug. 2 at the age of 69.
Obhrai’s family said they want to continue his legacy.
Aman Obhrai is seeking a federal Conservative nomination in hopes of filling his father’s seat in what is now called Calgary Forest Lawn.
Based on 2016 census data, this area has a population of 111,830.
