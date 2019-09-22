Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 8:52 pm

Canada election: Calgary Forest Lawn

By Staff Global News

Calgary Forest Lawn.

Courtesy: Elections Canada
Calgary Forest Lawn is south of Calgary Skyview, on the eastern city limits.

Candidates

Conservative: Jasraj Singh Hallan

Liberal: Jag Anand

NDP: Joe Pimlott

People’s Party of Canada: Dave Levesque

Green Party: William Carnegie

Geography

This riding comprises an area south of 32 Avenue N.E. and north of 26 Avenue S.E. It’s west of Chestermere.

History

Deepak Obhrai was the Conservative MP for Calgary Forest Lawn from 2015 until 2019. He died of liver cancer on Aug. 2 at the age of 69.

Obhrai’s family said they want to continue his legacy.

Aman Obhrai is seeking a federal Conservative nomination in hopes of filling his father’s seat in what is now called Calgary Forest Lawn.

Based on 2016 census data, this area has a population of 111,830.

