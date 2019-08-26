Canada
August 26, 2019 2:44 pm

Andrew Scheer, Stephen Harper attend memorial for Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai

By Staff The Canadian Press

Neena Obhrai looks at a photo of her late husband Deepak Obhari at a memorial celebrating his life in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
Some prominent Conservative politicians are paying their respects at a memorial for former Calgary member of Parliament Deepak Obhrai.

Obhrai, who was 69, died earlier this month from liver cancer.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and former prime minister Stephen Harper are to make tributes at the service, along with former cabinet ministers John Baird and Peter MacKay.

Stephen Harper,

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper delivers remarks while attending a memorial celebrating the life MP Deepak Obhrai in Calgary, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
Andrew Scheer,

Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delvers remarks while attends a memorial celebrating the life MP Deepak Obhrai in Calgary, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

Obhrai was born and raised in Tanzania and settled in Calgary with his family in 1977.

The first Hindu to be elected to the House of Commons, he had represented Calgary Forest Lawn since 1997.

He was the longest-serving parliamentary secretary to a minister of foreign affairs in Canadian history, and also the longest-serving Indo-Canadian MP in Parliament.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

