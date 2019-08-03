Canada
August 3, 2019 12:33 pm

Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai dies of liver cancer

By Evening/Weekend Supervisor, Breaking News  Global News

Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai speaks to reporters as he leaves a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 13, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai has died following a diagnosis of liver cancer.

A statement said he passed away surrounded by family on Friday night.

Obhrai, who represented Calgary Forest Lawn, had been an MP since 1997.

His office said his cancer had been diagnosed just a few weeks ago.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

