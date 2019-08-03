Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai dies of liver cancer
Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai has died following a diagnosis of liver cancer.
A statement said he passed away surrounded by family on Friday night.
Obhrai, who represented Calgary Forest Lawn, had been an MP since 1997.
His office said his cancer had been diagnosed just a few weeks ago.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
