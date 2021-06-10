Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man steals, crashes ambulance before swinging axe at homeowner, police allege

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 3:01 pm
Winnipeg police say a man is facing charges after he stole an ambulance Wednesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a man is facing charges after he stole an ambulance Wednesday. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say he stole and subsequently crashed an ambulance before going on to swing a stolen axe at a homeowner.

Police were called to the Health Sciences Centre around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a man took off in an ambulance that had been parked in a loading area.

Read more: Naked man steals ambulance, crashes into Winnipeg cultural centre

They say the man had approached paramedics outside the ambulance, asking for help, before rushing through the back doors and into the driver’s seat.

The suspect drove to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Wall Street where he crashed into a parked car and abandoned the emergency vehicle, police say.

Click to play video: 'Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg' Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg
Naked man steals ambulance in Winnipeg – May 29, 2020

Police say the man then fled on foot into the nearby neighbourhood, breaking windows of homes in the 1300 block of Downing Street and stealing an axe from a yard.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Suspect in Winnipeg fire truck theft out on bail at time of joy ride: court docs

When he was confronted by a homeowner, police say the suspect took a swing at the man with the axe, but missed.

Officers eventually found the man, still armed with the axe, in a nearby backyard.

Click to play video: 'Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre' Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre
Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre – May 29, 2020

Police say no one was physically injured.

A 34-year-old man is facing a list of charges including theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and assault with a weapon.

Read more: Driver of stolen Winnipeg fire truck tried to hit pedestrians, say police

Police haven’t said what motivated the incidents or whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

Story continues below advertisement

The man remains in police custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg officials provide details after naked man drives stolen ambulance into cultural centre' Winnipeg officials provide details after naked man drives stolen ambulance into cultural centre
Winnipeg officials provide details after naked man drives stolen ambulance into cultural centre – May 29, 2020
