Crime

Naked man steals ambulance, crashes into Winnipeg cultural centre

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 10:45 am
Updated May 29, 2020 10:57 am
An ambulance was stolen and crashed into the Portuguese Cultural Centre Friday morning.
An ambulance was stolen and crashed into the Portuguese Cultural Centre Friday morning.

A naked man stole an ambulance Friday morning before crashing the emergency vehicle into a cultural centre about a block later.

According to a credible source with knowledge of the situation, medical personnel were on a wellbeing/meth check in the West End when the man they were helping, who was not dressed, managed to get into the ambulance and drive away.

The driver then crashed the vehicle into the wall of the Portuguese Cultural Centre on Young Street.

Police and a tow truck on scene Friday at the Portuguese Cultural Centre.
Police and a tow truck on scene Friday at the Portuguese Cultural Centre.

Winnipeg police confirmed an ambulance was stolen and say they will have more information during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. A suspect is in custody.

We will livestream the press conference here.

More info to come.

