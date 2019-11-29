Driver of stolen Winnipeg fire truck tried to hit pedestrians, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have stopped a stolen fire truck and have a man in custody after a wild chase through Winnipeg Friday.

United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest tells Global News the fire truck was stolen from a medical call on Henderson Highway, police say it was taken around 12:50 p.m.

“They were in the building for about 12 to 15 minutes and when they came out the truck was gone,” said Forrest.

Forrest said the truck hit a vehicle near Henderson Highway and Bronx Avenue before heading downtown with police and firefighters chasing behind.

Police at the scene under the Donald Street Bridge. Randall Paull/Global News

Police say a hydro pole was knocked down in the crash, causing power to be cut off in the area.

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said the truck then headed to the downtown area, where he said the driver turned onto the grass at Central Park.

“Early indications are that there were attempts to hit civilians in the park, but none were hit,” he said.

“The threat was very real here.”

Carver made it clear that the situation is not being considered a terrorist attack, however.

“There’s no indication whatsoever that this was a terrorist attack or that he had done this intentionally to inflict injury on anyone.” Tweet This

Carver said officers used two separate spike belts to try to stop the truck behind Portage Place Shopping Centre near Webb Place, but it carried on through the downtown with deflated tires.

Multiple units followed with speeds varying between 20-50 km/h, before the truck broke down on Assiniboine Avenue under the Donald Street bridge.

Carver said officers needed to use their Tasers to subdue the driver, who was then taken into custody.

“I just can’t under estimate the threat that this would have been,” said Carver.

Darell Claeys was walking on Broadway, near the Fort Garry Hotel, when he saw the truck go by.

“The horn was going off quite loudly, and as it was coming up past me it had a tire blown out and part of the truck had been hit by something,” he said.

“The front passenger (side) tire was actually blown up and it was right on the rim – you could see sparks flying everywhere with it.”

Police haven’t released the age of the suspect, but did say it’s an adult male.

The fire truck was damaged in the chase. Randall Paull/Global News

