Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - UN agency details new ‘digital seal’ as countries mull COVID-19 vaccine passports

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP, animal services investigating after puppy fatally mauled near Surrey dog park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 10:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey RCMP and animal control investigating after fatal dog attack' Surrey RCMP and animal control investigating after fatal dog attack
A Surrey man is heartbroken after his puppy was fatally attacked by two dogs at a local park.

RCMP and Surrey animal services are investigating after a puppy was fatally attacked by two dogs.

The incident happened Monday morning near the Kennedy Dog Park on 90th Avenue near 122nd Street.

Read more: Dog who attacked his Vancouver owner has been put down

The dog’s owner told Global News his wife was leaving the dog park when a pair of large dogs broke away from their owner and mauled their seven-month-old puppy Odis.

Trending Stories

Odis’ injuries proved fatal.

Bystanders in the park called 911, while Odis’ owner followed the attacking dogs’ owner and managed to snap a photo of them.

Surrey RCMP is appealing for witnesses and surveillance video.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver man attacked by own dog' Vancouver man attacked by own dog
Vancouver man attacked by own dog – May 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagDog tagSurrey RCMP tagDog Attack tagdog mauling tagfatal dog attack tagSurrey dog attack tagDog mauled tagpuppy killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers