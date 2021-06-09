RCMP, animal services investigating after puppy fatally mauled near Surrey dog park

RCMP and Surrey animal services are investigating after a puppy was fatally attacked by two dogs.
The incident happened Monday morning near the Kennedy Dog Park on 90th Avenue near 122nd Street.
The dog’s owner told Global News his wife was leaving the dog park when a pair of large dogs broke away from their owner and mauled their seven-month-old puppy Odis.
Odis’ injuries proved fatal.
Bystanders in the park called 911, while Odis’ owner followed the attacking dogs’ owner and managed to snap a photo of them.
Surrey RCMP is appealing for witnesses and surveillance video.
