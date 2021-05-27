Dog who attacked his Vancouver owner has been put down

Send this page to someone via email

A dog that attacked its owner earlier this week has been put down.

The City of Vancouver confirmed to Global News that the Rottweiler was euthanized but did not specify if it resulted from the attack or the injuries the dog sustained during the attack.

The attack happened early Monday in the Arbutus area of Vancouver.

Neighbours told Global News they were awakened by a man screaming around 1:30 a.m.

They said it seemed like the owner ran out of the laneway house to escape but his dog ran after him and the attack continued down the lane.

Vancouver police were called and when officers arrived, they said they found the dog “violently attacking the man, gnawing at his arm, (with) flesh flying everywhere.”

Police said they first used a stun gun on the dog and when that didn’t work, an officer fired at the dog. It survived and ran back into the house. It was there for several hours before a conservation officer arrived on the scene.

1:34 Vancouver man attacked by own dog Vancouver man attacked by own dog

The dog was eventually tranquillized and carried out of the home.

The dog owner was taken to the hospital for serious injuries to his arm.

— with files from Kristen Robinson and Grace Ke