Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dog who attacked his Vancouver owner has been put down

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 1:47 pm
The dog was eventually removed from the home by animal control and has since been euthanized. View image in full screen
The dog was eventually removed from the home by animal control and has since been euthanized. Global News

A dog that attacked its owner earlier this week has been put down.

The City of Vancouver confirmed to Global News that the Rottweiler was euthanized but did not specify if it resulted from the attack or the injuries the dog sustained during the attack.

The attack happened early Monday in the Arbutus area of Vancouver.

Neighbours told Global News they were awakened by a man screaming around 1:30 a.m.

They said it seemed like the owner ran out of the laneway house to escape but his dog ran after him and the attack continued down the lane.

Vancouver police were called and when officers arrived, they said they found the dog “violently attacking the man, gnawing at his arm, (with) flesh flying everywhere.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said they first used a stun gun on the dog and when that didn’t work, an officer fired at the dog. It survived and ran back into the house. It was there for several hours before a conservation officer arrived on the scene.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver man attacked by own dog' Vancouver man attacked by own dog
Vancouver man attacked by own dog

Read more: Dog removed from Vancouver home after attacking owner, causing serious injuries

The dog was eventually tranquillized and carried out of the home.

The dog owner was taken to the hospital for serious injuries to his arm.

— with files from Kristen Robinson and Grace Ke

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagDog Attack tagRottweiler tagDog euthanized tagDog attacks owner tagVancouver dog attack tagDog Attack Vancouver tagDog euthanized after attacking owner tagRottweiler attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers