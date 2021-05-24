Dog removed from Vancouver home after attacking owner, causing serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Neighbours in the Arbutus area of Vancouver were startled awake early Monday morning by a man screaming.

It turns out a man was attacked by his own dog.

According to neighbours, the attack started in a laneway home around 1:30 a.m. They said it seemed like the owner ran out of the house to escape but his dog ran after him and the attack continued down the lane.

Vancouver police were called and when officers arrived, they said they found the dog “violently attacking the man, gnawing at his arm, (with) flesh flying everywhere.”

Police said they first tasered the dog and when that didn’t work, an officer fired at the dog. It survived and ran back into the house. It was there for several hours before a conservation officer arrived on the scene.

The dog, a Rottweiler, was eventually tranquillized and carried out of the home.

“It’s pretty scary because it could have happened earlier or at a time that people were around,” a neighbour who did not want to be identified told Global News. “I’m kind of happy that it happened at night. At the same time, I feel for the man because he was shouting for a long time for help.”

The dog owner was taken to the hospital for serious injuries to his arm.

Animal control officers have taken the dog away and it is unclear at this point what will happen to the dog.

