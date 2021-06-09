Menu

Crime

Waterloo man faces sexual assault charges after weekend incidents on walking trail

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 3:14 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault that was reported in Waterloo over the weekend.

On Monday, police announced they were seeking a man after a sexual assault was reported to have occurred on a trail near Burning Bush and Benjamin roads.

Read more: Police SVU investigating sexual assault which occurred in Waterloo

They say a woman was walking along the trail when she was approached by a stranger who sexually assaulted her.

Police say separate incidents were reported to them in connection with the case after a media release went out.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police looking for GMC pickup truck linked to Kitchener home invasion

A 34-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested and is facing criminal harassment and sexual assault charges in connection to two separate incidents.

