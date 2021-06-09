Waterloo man faces sexual assault charges after weekend incidents on walking trail

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault that was reported in Waterloo over the weekend.
On Monday, police announced they were seeking a man after a sexual assault was reported to have occurred on a trail near Burning Bush and Benjamin roads.
They say a woman was walking along the trail when she was approached by a stranger who sexually assaulted her.
Police say separate incidents were reported to them in connection with the case after a media release went out.
A 34-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested and is facing criminal harassment and sexual assault charges in connection to two separate incidents.
