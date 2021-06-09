Waterloo man faces sexual assault charges after weekend incidents on walking trail

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault that was reported in Waterloo over the weekend.

On Monday, police announced they were seeking a man after a sexual assault was reported to have occurred on a trail near Burning Bush and Benjamin roads.

Read more: Police SVU investigating sexual assault which occurred in Waterloo

They say a woman was walking along the trail when she was approached by a stranger who sexually assaulted her.

Police say separate incidents were reported to them in connection with the case after a media release went out.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police looking for GMC pickup truck linked to Kitchener home invasion

Story continues below advertisement

A 34-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested and is facing criminal harassment and sexual assault charges in connection to two separate incidents.