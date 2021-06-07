Police SVU investigating sexual assault which occurred in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say its special victims unit is investigating an assault that occurred in Waterloo on Sunday night.

They say a woman was walking along a trail in woods near Benjamin and Burning Bush roads at around 8:20 p.m. when she was approached and assaulted by a man.

Police are describing the suspect as around five feet five to five feet eight inches tall with a slim build, black hair and a trimmed beard.

The man was dressed in a black hat, a purple shirt and denim shorts.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 extension 8354 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.