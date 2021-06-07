Menu

Crime

Police SVU investigating sexual assault which occurred in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 11:19 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say its special victims unit is investigating an assault that occurred in Waterloo on Sunday night.

They say a woman was walking along a trail in woods near Benjamin and Burning Bush roads at around 8:20 p.m. when she was approached and assaulted by a man.

Police are describing the suspect as around five feet five to five feet eight inches tall with a slim build, black hair and a trimmed beard.

The man was dressed in a black hat, a purple shirt and denim shorts.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 extension 8354 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

