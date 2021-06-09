Waterloo Regional Police looking for GMC pickup truck linked to Kitchener home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a truck that is the suspect vehicle in a recent home invasion in Kitchener.

They say the home invasion occurred at a home on Mill Street at around 4:20 p.m. on May 19.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police announce 2nd fraud bust in as many days

Two men forced their way into the home, threatening the residents who were inside, police say.

Police say they made off with personal property, which was later found outside of the home.

They say the victims were left with minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Police have released an image of a light-coloured GMC pickup truck that was spotted leaving the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

They describe one of the suspects as having a small build and dark hair. He was wearing all black clothing.

Read more: Pair accused of attempting to steal catalytic converters at Kitchener car dealership

The second suspect was around six feet two inches tall with a muscular build and short, dark hair, wearing a red bandana covering his face.

Police say investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.