Health

Quebec adds 178 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Legault says all of Quebec will move into yellow zone on Monday' COVID-19: Legault says all of Quebec will move into yellow zone on Monday
Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday that all of Quebec would move into the yellow zone in the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday, June 14. However, he noted that health officials are watching the Chaudière-Appalaches region closely and may keep It in the orange zone if case numbers start trending in the wrong direction.

Quebec is reporting 178 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, Wednesday.

The latest daily count of infections marks the four consecutive day it is under the 200 mark and it is among the lowest seen since last September.

The immunization drive saw another 77,070 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since the last report. The province has provided more than 6.2 million shots to date.

Trending Stories

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis continued to fall. There are 257 patients in total, a decrease of six.

READ MORE: No more orange or red zones in Quebec starting June 14

Of them, the number in intensive care remains at 60.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say 25,054 tests were conducted Monday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

The case count, which remains among the highest in Canada, has reached 372,287. The pandemic has killed 11,164 Quebecers to date.

The province has seen 358,849 recoveries over the course of the health crisis.

