Quebec adds 178 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths as hospitalizations drop

Quebec is reporting 178 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, Wednesday.

The latest daily count of infections marks the four consecutive day it is under the 200 mark and it is among the lowest seen since last September.

The immunization drive saw another 77,070 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since the last report. The province has provided more than 6.2 million shots to date.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis continued to fall. There are 257 patients in total, a decrease of six.

Of them, the number in intensive care remains at 60.

Health officials say 25,054 tests were conducted Monday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

The case count, which remains among the highest in Canada, has reached 372,287. The pandemic has killed 11,164 Quebecers to date.

The province has seen 358,849 recoveries over the course of the health crisis.