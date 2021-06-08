SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: No more orange or red zones in Quebec starting June 14

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 1:18 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault walks to a news conference before question period, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault walks to a news conference before question period, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

All of Quebec will be either designated green or yellow zones starting next week as the number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations remain on the downturn.

Premier François Legault made the announcement Tuesday as sectors gradually reopen in the province.

“The situation continues to improve in Quebec and vaccination continues to go very well,” he said.

Under the plan, Montreal and Laval will be downgraded from orange alert to yellow on the colour-coded pandemic alert scale as of June 14.

READ MORE: Quebec allows students to remove masks inside classrooms as heat sets in

The yellow alert level means private indoor gatherings are allowed, but limited to a maximum of two households.

Other regions set to turn yellow include Capitale-Nationale, Montérégie and Lanaudière.

The announcement means there will be no regions under red or orange alert in the province for the first time since the alert system was created last fall.

With the end of the school year fast approaching, Legault also announced that Quebec will allow proms as of July 8.

Those celebrations will be subjected to public restrictions. Proms must be held outside and a maximum of 250 people can attend.

