Quebec students will no longer be obliged to wear masks in class as of Tuesday amid heatwave

Students in Quebec’s COVID-19 orange zones — which includes Montreal and Laval — will no longer be required to wear masks in class as of Tuesday.

The decision was announced late Monday by both public health and the minister of education, Jean-François Roberge, due to Quebec’s current heatwave that is seeing temperatures exceed 30 C with humidex values reaching 40.

“I know it was difficult today in our classes due to the extreme heat. In addition to allowing fans and air conditioners, public health has authorized students to remove their masks in class as of tomorrow until the end of the year,” Roberge said on Twitter.

Je sais que ça a été difficile aujourd’hui dans nos classes. En raison de la chaleur extrême, en plus de permettre les ventilateurs et climatiseurs, la Santé publique autorisera, dès demain et jusqu’à la fin de l’année, les élèves à retirer leur masque lorsqu’ils sont en classe. — Jean-F. Roberge (@jfrobergeQc) June 7, 2021

#COVID19 Dès demain, le port du masque dans les milieux scolaires en palier orange ne sera plus obligatoire en classe. 😷 Pour consulter la carte des paliers d'alerte: https://t.co/uMwutls7Ls. pic.twitter.com/xrSFBL6tvb — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) June 7, 2021

The Association montréalaise des directions d’établissement (AMDES) had made the request earlier on Monday.

AMDES president Kathleen Legault said several schools do not have the proper ventilation system to use air fans due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“With the current heatwave it is absolutely and urgently necessary to relax the wearing of masks rule for students in classes in Montreal schools,” Legault said, adding that this measure needed to be put into effect as of Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the heatwave will last until Wednesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press

