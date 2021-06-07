SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec students will no longer be obliged to wear masks in class as of Tuesday amid heatwave

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 9:34 pm
The decision was announced on social media on Monday evening by the Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge due to Quebec's current heatwave. View image in full screen
The decision was announced on social media on Monday evening by the Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge due to Quebec's current heatwave. Getty Images

Students in Quebec’s COVID-19 orange zones — which includes Montreal and Laval — will no longer be required to wear masks in class as of Tuesday.

The decision was announced late Monday by both public health and the minister of education, Jean-François Roberge, due to Quebec’s current heatwave that is seeing temperatures exceed 30 C with humidex values reaching 40.

Read more: Montrealers prepare for the first heat wave of the season

“I know it was difficult today in our classes due to the extreme heat. In addition to allowing fans and air conditioners, public health has authorized students to remove their masks in class as of tomorrow until the end of the year,” Roberge said on Twitter.

The Association montréalaise des directions d’établissement (AMDES) had made the request earlier on Monday.

Trending Stories

AMDES president Kathleen Legault said several schools do not have the proper ventilation system to use air fans due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Read more: Why are pollen allergies worse in Canada this year?

“With the current heatwave it is absolutely and urgently necessary to relax the wearing of masks rule for students in classes in Montreal schools,” Legault said, adding that this measure needed to be put into effect as of Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the heatwave will last until Wednesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press

