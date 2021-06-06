Montrealers prepare for the first heat wave of the season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s not quite summer yet — but balmy temperatures have arrived in the city.

Until Tuesday, Montreal and surrounding regions will be under a heat wave warning. According to Environment Canada, temperatures will reach and exceed 30 C, with humidex values expected to hit 40.

Many public pools across the city are not yet open for the season, but Montrealers are finding ways to stay cool.

“We just bought a portable air conditioner because last year we didn’t have any ac and we suffered,” said Dezzaray, an NDG resident.

The city of Montreal also offers an online interactive map to find city pools, splash pads and public places with air conditioning.

But public health says it’s important to find alternate ways to avoid heat exhaustion. On its website, it lists several tips such as making sure you drink six to eight glasses of water a day, wear loose, light-coloured clothing and to check up on those close to you who may be vulnerable.

The city’s homeless shelters will also be on high alert.

Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts says a city-wide plan goes into affect when temperatures hit 30 and above.

“One is that people are given adequate supplies of water. The second is that we help them make sure that they are in the shade or in a spot where they will be cool and the third thing is that we exercise extra vigilance,” said Watts.

Watts say crew will hit different parts of the city to make sure conversations are being had, and to make those at risk aware of different options for cooling down.