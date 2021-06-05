Lightning strikes Calgary school, setting fire on roof

Send this page to someone via email

Lightning struck James Fowler High School in Calgary on Saturday, prompting a small fire on its roof.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to the school, located at 4004 4 St. N.W., at 1:30 p.m. and “quickly extinguished the fire.”

“Crews are currently investigating and working with the Calgary Board of Education to make sure the lightning strike has not caused any other damage to the electrical system or any other parts of the school,” the CFD said in a news release.

The CFD said to watch for “storm warnings and worsening conditions” as we enter thunderstorm season.

