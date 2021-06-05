Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Saturday after a tornado was spotted near High River.

The tornado was moving at a speed of 30 km/h, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the community of Blackie was in its path. The alert was issued just after 2 p.m.

Tornado this afternoon near Blackie AB pic taken by Brigette Tremblay #abstorm pic.twitter.com/DD1sBsy34L — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) June 5, 2021

“If you are in the affected area, seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure,” the alert said.

“Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.”

1:47 Tornado warning near High River downgraded to thunderstorm Tornado warning near High River downgraded to thunderstorm

Anyone on the highway who could not avoid the tornado was advised to shelter in a ditch or a ravine.

The tornado emergency alert was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning at 3 p.m.

(2:05 p.m. June 5) A Tornado Warning has been issued for Cayley, High River and Aldersyde. A Severe TStorm E of High River is tracking E at 25 km/h. If you are in the area please take appropriate precautions. This storm IS showing rotation & possibly producing a tornado. #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/c00pAj7Tmv — Jodi Hughes (@IAmJodiHughes) June 5, 2021

Environment and Climate Change Canada explained that a severe thunderstorm developed north of High River and moved east past the community of Blackie.

ECCC received reports of up to toonie-sized hail and a tornado during the storm.

Meteorologists want pictures of the tornado or the damage it may have caused. If you have information, call 1-800-239-0484, email abstorm@canada.ca or tweet #abstorm.

Earlier on Saturday, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane and the City of Calgary.

– With files from Kaylen Small