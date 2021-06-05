Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Tornado warning near High River downgraded to thunderstorm

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 5, 2021 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Tornado touches down in southern Alberta' Tornado touches down in southern Alberta
A tornado warning was issued after a twister touched down in Vulcan County near the community of Blackie on Saturday afternoon.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Saturday after a tornado was spotted near High River.

The tornado was moving at a speed of 30 km/h, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the community of Blackie was in its path. The alert was issued just after 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are in the affected area, seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure,” the alert said.

“Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls.”

Click to play video: 'Tornado warning near High River downgraded to thunderstorm' Tornado warning near High River downgraded to thunderstorm
Tornado warning near High River downgraded to thunderstorm

Anyone on the highway who could not avoid the tornado was advised to shelter in a ditch or a ravine.

Trending Stories

The tornado emergency alert was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning at 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment and Climate Change Canada explained that a severe thunderstorm developed north of High River and moved east past the community of Blackie.

ECCC received reports of up to toonie-sized hail and a tornado during the storm.

Meteorologists want pictures of the tornado or the damage it may have caused. If you have information, call 1-800-239-0484, email abstorm@canada.ca or tweet #abstorm.

Earlier on Saturday, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane and the City of Calgary.

– With files from Kaylen Small

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagAlberta weather tagTornado tagAlberta Emergency Alert tagAlberta Tornado tagAlberta tornado warning tagHigh River tornado warning tagAlberta tornado spotted tagHigh River tornado tagHigh River tornado emergency alert tagTornado seen High River tagTornado spotted High River tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers