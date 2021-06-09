Assault near Halifax Common sends man to hospital, suspect arrested 

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck another man in the head with a pipe near the Halifax Common on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 2000 block of North Park Street at around 7 p.m. to a report of an assault.

Police say a man had been struck by the suspect in the head with a pipe and had suffered serious non-life-threatening facial injuries.

The victim was sent to hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect was restrained by bystanders and was subsequently arrested by police. The two men are known to each other.

Traffic was briefly disrupted on North Park Street as the scene was processed, but has since reopened.

The suspect remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.