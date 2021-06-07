Halifax police charge man following violent sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with sexual assault and choking, after a woman was assaulted in Dartmouth by someone she didn’t know.

Police say the incident happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday at a building in the 0 to 100-block of Alderney Drive.

According to police, a man “approached a woman who was not known to him and sexually assaulted her.”

The man ran away but was arrested later that morning at a residence in Eastern Passage.

Marcus Stafford Yearwood, 50, faces charges of sexual assault, choking and breach of a court order.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.

“We are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing,” police said in a news release.

