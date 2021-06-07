Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police charge man following violent sexual assault

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 1:28 pm
Halifax Regional Police has charged a man with sexual assault in relation to an incident in Dartmouth on the weekend. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police has charged a man with sexual assault in relation to an incident in Dartmouth on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with sexual assault and choking, after a woman was assaulted in Dartmouth by someone she didn’t know.

Police say the incident happened at around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday at a building in the 0 to 100-block of Alderney Drive.

Read more: Lawsuit prompts renewed calls for review of Nova Scotia’s sexual assault reporting process

According to police, a man “approached a woman who was not known to him and sexually assaulted her.”

The man ran away but was arrested later that morning at a residence in Eastern Passage.

Trending Stories

Marcus Stafford Yearwood, 50, faces charges of sexual assault, choking and breach of a court order.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court today.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing,” police said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Universities, Halifax sexual assault centre ‘draw the line’ against sexualized violence' Universities, Halifax sexual assault centre ‘draw the line’ against sexualized violence
Universities, Halifax sexual assault centre ‘draw the line’ against sexualized violence – Aug 28, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagHalifax Regional Police tagDartmouth tagEastern Passage tagchoking tagbreach of a court order tagMarcus Stafford Yearwood tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers