Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after ATV rollover

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
With the weather warming up, it's time to dust off those motorcycles and ATVs. But whether you're a seasoned pro or a novice, it's important to put safety first. Katrina Squazzin has more – Apr 5, 2021

A Nova Scotia man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening after an ATV accident.

In a release, the RCMP said members of its Lunenburg district responded to an off-road vehicle collision on Jefferson Road in Laconia at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Read more: Morning ATV accident claims life of 22-year-old Yarmouth County man

“Police, fire and EHS attended the scene and found an ATV that had left the road and rolled,” the release said.

Trending Stories

“The driver of the ATV, a 56-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight.”

The release said the Lunenburg RCMP continues to investigate.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagNova Scotia tagPolice tagCollision tagATV tagLunenburg tagATV accident tagLunenburg District RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers