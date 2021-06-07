N.S. man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after ATV rollover

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening after an ATV accident.

In a release, the RCMP said members of its Lunenburg district responded to an off-road vehicle collision on Jefferson Road in Laconia at approximately 9:20 p.m.

“Police, fire and EHS attended the scene and found an ATV that had left the road and rolled,” the release said.

“The driver of the ATV, a 56-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight.”

The release said the Lunenburg RCMP continues to investigate.

