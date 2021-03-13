Menu

Canada

Morning ATV accident claims life of 22-year-old Yarmouth County man

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2021 10:51 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia RCMP say an all-terrain vehicle accident early Saturday has claimed the life of a 22-year-old Yarmouth County man.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle accident on the Hardscratch Road in South Ohio, N.S., around 6:20 a.m.

First responders found the ATV near the roadway upright but with extensive damage.

Read more: Man dies following all-terrain vehicle crash in Baxters Corner, N.B.

Police say there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Trending Stories

The name of the driver has not been released.

An accident reconstructionist was on scene to assist with the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
