Canada

Man dies following all-terrain vehicle crash in Baxters Corner, N.B.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 11:06 am
Global News

A 62-year-old man from Rothesay, N.B., has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Baxters Corner, according to the RCMP.

On March 7, police said that after 10 a.m. officers responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle partially submerged in a body of water at the end of Sands Road.

Halifax man charged with assaulting police officer in Moncton

A 62-year-old man who was the sole occupant of the all-terrain vehicle was found in the water near the scene of the crash.

Trending Stories

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

