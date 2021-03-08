Man dies following all-terrain vehicle crash in Baxters Corner, N.B.

A 62-year-old man from Rothesay, N.B., has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Baxters Corner, according to the RCMP.
On March 7, police said that after 10 a.m. officers responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle partially submerged in a body of water at the end of Sands Road.
A 62-year-old man who was the sole occupant of the all-terrain vehicle was found in the water near the scene of the crash.
Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
