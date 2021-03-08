Man dies following all-terrain vehicle crash in Baxters Corner, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old man from Rothesay, N.B., has died following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Baxters Corner, according to the RCMP.

On March 7, police said that after 10 a.m. officers responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle partially submerged in a body of water at the end of Sands Road.

Read more: Halifax man charged with assaulting police officer in Moncton

A 62-year-old man who was the sole occupant of the all-terrain vehicle was found in the water near the scene of the crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

1:44 Saint John police investigate fatal bicycle crash Saint John police investigate fatal bicycle crash – Nov 13, 2020

Advertisement